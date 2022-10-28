Why Prince Harry Is Raising Eyebrows Again With His Tell-all Memoir Titled "Spare"

The memoir of Prince Harry which was first announced last year is set to be released on January 10. The title of the book is "Spare". The publisher Penguin Random House describes it as a story written with "raw, unflinching honesty" and full of "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief", Associated Press reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, Penguin Random House recalled the shocking death of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, in 1997 and the following picture of Harry and his brother, Prince William, "walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror".

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Meaning Behind Harry’s Tell-All Memoir "Spare"

The title of the memoir appears to relate to "the heir and a spare," a term frequently used to refer to royal siblings. Notably, William, Harry's brother and current Prince of Wales is the rightful successor to the British throne.

According to a report by Daily Beast, since Harry has frequently claimed that his family has neglected his emotional needs, the book is likely to raise questions about how he was treated by senior Royals.

In a podcast interview with Dax Shepard, the Duke of Sussex described the "genetic pain and suffering" of his childhood in comparing it to "a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo."

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief", said the statement released by the publishers.

King Charles III's Coronation

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6, 2023, months after the release of the book. Royal loyalists including British broadcaster and journalist, Piers Morgon, are now questioning the timing of the release of the memoir. Morgon blasted Prince Harry on Twitter, calling him "a malevolent money-making muck" for "ruining his father's coronation as King". Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the book announcement.

CONFIRMED: Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King. Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP. pic.twitter.com/IIfPuUFrMS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 27, 2022

Since the book's initial announcement in July 2021, royal watchers and the general public have constantly conjectured. After being announced on Thursday, "Spare" quickly rose to the top 10 on Amazon.com's bestseller list. According to reports, Harry received $20 million in advance for the book.

The 416-page book will be released in 16 different languages, from Portuguese to Dutch. The audiobook will be read by Harry, who is described by the publishers as "a husband, and father," along with other titles such as "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist." On the cover of the book, Harry is shown up wearing a T-shirt and not smiling.

