Prince Harry's New Book Outlines Feelings For Camilla; Will 'shake Royals To Core': Report

Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell book will make clear his feelings about his stepmother Camilla and will “shake the monarchy to the core”. According to the Mirror, a friend of Prince Harry’s revealed that the new book will outline the Duke’s feelings about his father’s second wife and will come in particular criticism. It is to mention that Harry used his latest public appearance, a video call with former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, to pay tribute to his late mother, Diana. However, he did not say a word about the news that Camilla will in effect become the next Queen when his father Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Prince Harry’s silence “speaks volumes”, said the friend, who alleged that the Duke of Sussex is still not close to Camilla. “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship. There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults,” the friend stated.

“They were never close with her (Camilla) and they still aren’t,” he added.

Further, the friend told the media outlet that Harry’s lucrative memoir deal states that it should include personal details of personal family arrangements. Therefore, according to the friend, the Duke’s potentially explosive book, which will be published in the run-up to Christmas, will be a “really intimate” take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship. Prince Harry has got lots to say about it, the friend claimed.

“If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken. Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core,” he added.

It is to mention that Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, famously referred to Camilla in her 1995 interview for the BBC’s Panorama when she said that there were “three people” in her marriage to Charles. Now, while the future of Camilla has been settled and Prince William is said to be supportive of the proposed change to her status, Prince Harry is said to have snubbed the woman his mother allegedly called “The Rottweiler”. Ever since Prince Harry moved to America with his wife Meghan, he has also been keen to ensure that his tragic mother’s memory and legacy are not airbrushed from history.

Camilla to receive Kohinoor crown

Meanwhile, according to reports, when Prince Charles becomes King, his wife Camilla will receive the Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown containing the Kohinoor (also spelt Koh-i-Noor). The Daily Mail has reported that Camilla will have the Queen’s diamond crown, which was created for King Geroge VI’s coronation in 1937, placed on her head when Charles is made King. The crown contains the Kohinoor, which is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history.

