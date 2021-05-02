Prince Harry's Return To UK For Unveiling Of Diana's Statue In 'serious Doubt': Report

Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling in July is in “serious doubt” after the royal rift. According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was expected to fly back from his home in LA to attend the event alongside his brother Prince William. It would have been the first time the brothers would’ve reunited since Prince Philip’s funeral and only the second time since Prince Harry’s controversial move to the US last year. However, now experts are doubtful that the Royal will return this summer.

While speaking to the media outlet, Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, said that he doesn’t personally think Meghan Markle will return to the UK. Dampier added that there is “serious doubt” as to whether Prince Harry will come over for the unveiling of a statue for Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in July.

'Broken relationship' between the royals

Moreover, Dampier also discussed the “broken relationship” between Harry and Meghan and William and his wife, Kate Middleton, which he said is still “strained” following the Duke of Sussex’ reunion with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Prince Philip’s funeral. The brothers have had frosty relations since Prince Harry moved to the US and stepped back from royal life in 2020. Their relationship was also strained further after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah earlies this year.

Meanwhile, according to reports, during his recent trip to London, Prince Harry met the Queen privately “at least twice” and chatted to Prince Charles as well. He also saw a number of family members, including Princess Eugenie and her newborn son. As for what Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s next step be, Dampier revealed that the Sussexes should focus on their new ventures and do their best to let their feud with the royal family go. He explained that Harry and Meghan now have all they want to make them happy if they are going to be. “A son, a daughter on the way, their freedom from the royal family and the means to make money and get involved in cases which interest them,” he said. Dampier further added that to carry on a “war” with the royals is now “unnecessary and counter-productive” and the sooner they realize that the better.

(Image: AP)