Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir To Unveil Shocking Truths About Royal Family: Report

Prince Harry will soon release an intimate memoir that will expose the mistakes and lessons learned across his life, as earlier announced by Penguin Random House. The book will cover the 36-year-old’s childhood touching upon sensitive topics such as Princess Diana’s death as well as his experiences from his decade-long military service. While the fans eagerly await the release of his memoir, it was recently reported that the memoir might have potential consequences as it will reveal some shocking information about the royal family.

Prince Harry’s memoir to be ‘juicy’?

According to Page Six, an insider recently told the outlet that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir was surely 'juicy' while another source claimed that it contains fresh stories from the Duke that Prince Harry hasn't spoken about yet. Adding to it, it was also claimed that some of those stories might make his family nervous.

"There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous."

However, it was also mentioned that Prince Harry allegedly excluded writing anything insulting about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

A while ago, Prince Harry opened up about releasing his memoir and released a statement via Penguin Random House that read- “I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”

According to British media reports, the book is being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer -- a Pulitzer Prize-winner who previously co-wrote tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography. Additionally, it has also been reported that the first draft of the book is expected to be out in the fall of 2022.

