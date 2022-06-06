Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations touched grandeur with a plethora of activities planned for the four-day-long event. Starting from the royal family reunion to the starry performances, everything added to the historic event. However, another delight for the fans was watching Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis who was the star of the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

Apart from the elegant ensemble worn by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, her son Louis stole the show after he wore his dad’s old clothes from 1985. According to reports by People magazine, Prince Louis made his debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019 at the age of one, where he wore a white and blue outfit, which was earlier donned by his uncle Prince Harry.

Prince Louis wears father Prince Willaims clothes for Trooping the Colour ceremony

Now, this year, Prince Louis wore the same clothes that were once worn by his father Prince William during Trooping the Colour ceremony. 37 years back down the lane, Williams was just two years old. Not just Louis did wear his father's clothes, even his uncle Prince Harry, who is now a father of two children, also reportedly wore the same outfit at his second Trooping the Colour appearance back in 1986.

Prince Louis wore the same blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts as Harry in 1986. Apart from his clothes that caught the attention of all at the jubilee celebrations, his "unexpected behaviour" who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the Queen, has really entertained the tens of thousands of people, who came to take a glimpse of the 96-year-old monarch. The cute expressions by the younger one were being compared to his father's childhood pictures.

One of the Twitter users shared a childhood picture of Prince Williams and compared the same with the sweet expressions that were made by Prince Louis at Trooping the Ceremony. The user captioned the same and wrote, "like father, like son...Prince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022."

like father, like son 😂😂



Prince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022 pic.twitter.com/Tde8k4LWQM — Isa (@isaguor) June 2, 2022

At the historic event, Louis was seen with his older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in a carriage. Apart from this, several priceless expressions of the little one from the platinum jubilee concert, have also left fans in awe. The pictures show Louis in a playful mood while indulging in some shenanigans with his mother, Kate Middleton.

