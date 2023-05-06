Prince Louis, George & Princess Charlotte: Royal Tiny Tots To Steal Coronation Limelight

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children will take the center stage at the coronation on Saturday as they ride behind their newly-crowned grandpa King Charles and grandma Camilla on a carriage. The King and Queen will travel back to Buckingham Palace in a 261-year-old Gold State Coach as three golden carriages carrying other members of the Royal Family tread right behind.

The first carriage following them will be of the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with nine-year-old George, eight-year-old Charlotte, and five-year-old Louis aboard. George, the eldest child, will play the important role of being the Page of Honour to the King. The coronation will be a grand opportunity for the three siblings to appear in the public eye and present themselves as the next generation of royalty.

Prince William & Kate perform royal duties ahead of coronation

They are likely to steal away some spotlight, especially if Prince Louis, the youngest amongst them, decides to showcase his playful antics. During his late great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, the five-year-old made headlines for shushing his mother, poking his tongue out, and closing his ears, almost as if he just had enough.

Meanwhile, his parents remain at work ahead of the coronation, welcoming guests and greeting thrilled crowds. On Friday, the Princess of Wales posed alongside Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the First Ladies of the United States and Ukraine, respectively. Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate met transport and hospitality workers to thank them for their efforts in preparing for the coronation. The pair poured a pint of ale and took a subway ride in central London.