Prince William and Kate Middleton’s four-year-old son Prince Louis charmed onlookers outside the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham when he rushed to hand flowers to his sibling Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, who is known for his silly antics of shushing his mom and fidgeting at the Jubilee Pageant this year, garnered adoration as his family attended the annual Christmas Day church service in Norfolk, England.

As the Royals walked down a path to greet locals, the four-year-old was filmed receiving gifts, and getting left behind. Not eager to get stranded, Prince Louis was then seen rushing towards his family and giving the gifts and flowers he gathered from the public to his sister Charlotte.

A clip of the heartwarming incident has gone viral on Twitter and has amassed over 2,91,000 likes and dozens of comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “So cute to hear him calling out "Charlotte" as he runs full speed.” “Princess Charlotte has always had my heart but Prince Louis is working his way in!” another user added. A third user wrote, “I’m one of the rare few who appreciate both sides of the divide, but #PrinceLouis is my absolute favorite!”

This is so adorable...#PrinceLouis run to give flowers to his Sister #PrincessCharlotte and the smile from #PrinceGeorge is so Sweet.... ❗🥰😍🔥#PrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/PnFekQFjgh — Jichu 👑💖 지추 😘 (@TChichu17) December 26, 2022

Royals celebrate Christmas in Sandringham

The service marked the first time that Britain’s monarch King Charles led members of the Royal Family to and from a church. Leading the way, the monarch was followed by Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate, and the trio of children. The day also marked the first time that the King hosted Christmas at the Sandringham estate since the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September this year.

Others close to the Royal Family were also spotted at the event, including Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, and Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and son Wolfie. Furthermore, the church also witnessed a surprising appearance by Prince Andrew, who fell from grace and was stripped off his royal title after being accused in a sexual assault case.