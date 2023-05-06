Prince Louis' Most Adorable Moments During King Charles' Historic Coronation Ceremony

Prince Louis became a show-stealer at the King Charles' coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. As the members of the Royal Family arrived, Prince Louis was accompanied by his mother Kate Middleton, his father Prince William, and his sister Princess Charlotte. While Prince George was present at the ceremony, he was part of the boys serving as the Royal Pages to King Charles.

The nine-year-old became the centre of adoration from the royal fans as he waved at them during his arrival. During the ceremony, he was seen speaking with his mother and sister. Other moments from Prince Louis made the rounds on social media as well when he was caught yawning. He was also taken out of the ceremony in the middle for a planned break. Check out the pictures and clips of Prince Louis below.

I mean!!! Prince Louis is an ICON pic.twitter.com/r6lR2lq068 — 𓆘‎ (@Katrnish) May 6, 2023

And you know the #Coronation day wouldnt be complete without Prince Louis dropping a new meme for us🤩 Never change little puds❤️😍#Weloveyou pic.twitter.com/8ZtkKRVyr3 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte chatting inside the abbey!🥰#Coronation pic.twitter.com/3zFLZO9OCt — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

What transpired during King Charles' coronation ceremony?

During the ceremony, King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey to go through the five stages of coronation. He was dressed in royal attire as he went through the recognition stage of the historic ceremony. It was followed by the arrival of the Archbishop of Canterbury, who acknowledged the several faiths that are observed by the people of the United Kingdom, and stated that the Church of England, "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely".

Following the performance of 12 musical pieces newly commissioned for the coronation, UK PM Rishi Sunak did readings from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament of the Bible. Archbishop Justin Welby delivered the sermon, starting with, "We are here to crown a king, and we crown a king to serve." He was then anointed, following which Prince William handed the Stole Royal to him. After King Charles was crowned, the Archbishop recited the words, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God," after inviting people to pledge their allegiance to the King.