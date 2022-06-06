Playful Prince Louis, who has already amused Queen Elizabeth II and bagged a response from the ex-White House press secretary over his reactions during the British monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, stole the show again on Sunday, June 5. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child had already won over the crowds and became an internet sensation when he covered his ears and screamed on Thursday during a Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast. On Sunday, he was back at it again with a plethora of his emotions, including an instance where the little prince covered his mother, Kate’s mouth and taunted her by making hilarious faces.

Prince William and Kate’s son, Louis could hardly sit still in the grandstand on the fourth and final day of Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration of her 70 years of reign. Apart from covering his mother’s mouth, the video of which has already done rounds on social media, the four-year-old prince changed his places multiple times. Being adored by some of the netizens as "iconic" and a “ball of energy”, Prince Louis sat on his father, Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Charles during the ceremony.

In the series of gestures done by the four-year-old, the one that exploded the internet was when Prince Louis playfully poked his mother with funny faces. When the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge politely tried to stop her son by talking to him, the young prince made several faces, poked out his tongue and put his thumb on his nose and wiggled his fingers. In another instance, Prince Louis decided to stand on his chair and appeared to throw a cushion.

Amazing how few people on twitter seem to have spent time with an energetic 4 year old boy before.



Prince Louis’ behaviour today was completely normal. Leave him be, he’s a literal CHILD. pic.twitter.com/fBDZLu3wJ0 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis loving all the animal costumes for the #PlatinumJubileepageant!



He’s just a bundle of fun and energy😂 pic.twitter.com/sgOwC7aHAJ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022

Mike Tindall’s moment with Prince Louis

Prince Louis’ behaviour even caught the attention of Mike Tindall, who is married to Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall. In another moment which went viral from the Sunday’s celebrations for the 96-year-old UK monarch, the retired rugby player was pictured jokingly telling the four-year-old that he was watching him.

Additionally, the adorable youngster was also seen taking time to give Kate a kiss, putting his head on her shoulder and sitting on the lap of his father and grandfather. Before going viral with his expressions on Sunday, Prince Louis showed his expressive spirit on Thursday, June 2.

During the Trooping the Colour ceremony, he along with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, looked on at the procession from the balcony and made several expressions. He also covered his ears and screamed prompting her mother to break into laughter. Even former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had reacted to his viral expressions and said on Twitter on Thursday, "as a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you."

Earlier, the Kensington Palace had shared a video of Kate making cupcakes with all her three children to mark the Queen's special Platinum Jubilee celebration. The sweets were made for a street party in Cardiff, Wales.

Meanwhile, at the climax of the four-day celebrations which began on June 2 before concluding on June 6, Queen Elizabeth II made a last-minute appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday. She said, "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my platinum jubilee."

Image: Twitter