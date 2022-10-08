Prince Of Wales Title To Be Abolished? Welsh Council Demands Revoking ‘archaic Tradition'

A Welsh council has voted on revoking Britain’s Prince of Wales title and banning another investiture, days after King Charles III named his elder son William the new successor of the title in his first address as monarch. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, the Plaid Cymru councillor behind the Gwynedd Council motion, stated that “it makes no sense, in my view, that so much public money is used to sustain the royal family, including the Prince of Wales role, given the cost of living crisis that our people are suffering up and down the country.”

According to a report by BBC, 46 councillors voted in support of the title’s abolishment, while 4 others abstained. The council, which does not possess the power to officially end the Prince of Wales title, called the British monarchy an "archaic oppressive tradition". Councillor Elwyn, the representative of Bowydd and Rhiw, said that he wanted "relevant authorities to consult formally with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished or not".

Why has the royal title faced backlash?

"Wales today is a modern, democratic country, with a Senedd making progress, giving the people of Wales a voice and a platform to drive change and develop the nation,” the councillor said, adding that "this archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries. It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country. It is high time the so called honorary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books."

In September, King Charles made his son William the new Prince of Wales, a royal title that has faced backlash since the death of Dafydd ap Gruffydd, the last Welsh Prince of Wales, in 1283. Gruffydd was assassinated on the order of Edward I of England, who subsequently gave the title to Edward II, his 16-year-old son.

The demands to abolish Prince of Wales title come despite Prince William and Kate's strong connections to Wales, since they lived on the island of Anglesey when William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot.