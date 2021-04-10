Prince Philip, Husband Of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Was Not Called A King; Here's Why

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed his last on April 10 at the age of 99.

When he married the then-Princess Elizabeth more than 70 years ago, he had to renounce his Greek and Danish royal titles to become the Duke of Edinburgh. After marrying into the British royal family, he performed an array of royal duties—all under the title of Prince Consort but never as a king. Here's why:

Why wasn't he King Philip?

In 1947, Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II, five years before she became a queen in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Months before he married his distant cousin Queen Elizabeth II, Philip became a British subject, renounced his right to the Greek and Danish thrones and took his mother’s surname, Mountbatten (February 28, 1947). On the eve of his wedding, he was designated a royal highness and was created a Knight of the Garter, Baron Greenwich, earl of Merioneth, and duke of Edinburgh.

When Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne, Philip did not become the King of England, thanks to a rule in the royal family that decrees that a man who marries a reigning queen will be referred to as a 'prince consort' rather than a king. The only way to become king is to inherit the title. As per the rule, the title of King will go to Prince Charles after he succeeds her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

On asceding the throne, Queen Elizabeth II officially named Philip a British Prince. On February 22, 1957, the palace issued the following statement:

"The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm bearing date 22nd February 1957, to give and grant unto His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, K.G., K.T., G.B.E., the style and titular dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Whitehall. The Queen has been pleased to declare her will and pleasure that His 'Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh shall henceforth be known as His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. "

The situation is different for women. The wives of British monarchs tend to receive the ceremonial title of queen, reported the TIME. The wife of a ruling King would take the title of Queen Consort. But, the husband of a reigning queen cannot be given the title of King. For example, when Prince Charles does take the throne, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles may become the queen consort, although Clarence House had previously announced that “it is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne”, as reported by Independent. Similarly, Kate Middleton is likely to become Queen Catherine when Prince William takes over the throne.

