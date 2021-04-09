Prince Philip, Husband Of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, Passes Away At 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. As per the official statement by the Royal Family, Philip passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning (local time) at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following a surgery. As per reports, the flags at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence Downing Street have also been lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death.

The Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” it added.

Pre-existing heart conditions

At the time of Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace had not revealed from which “condition” Prince Philip was suffering and why he was being admitted to a hospital. Days later, the Palace said Prince Philip is being treated for an “infection” but did not disclose details of it.

Prince Philip was admitted on February 16 and remained there until March 16, the longest time he has spent in the hospital to date. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has some pre-existing heart conditions, which could be one of the reasons behind all the tests that he reportedly underwent after being admitted. According to The Independent, he was flown to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham as the royal family was preparing for Christmas in 2011. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, and had a coronary stenting procedure.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” Buckingham Palace had said at the time of his hospitalisation last month.

