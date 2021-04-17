Last Updated:

Prince Philip Laid To Rest As Somber Queen Elizabeth II Sits Alone, See Pictures

On Saturday, Prince Philip covered his final journey in a modified Land Rover, followed by a procession comprising royals. Scroll down to see.

Sudeshna Singh
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carrying the coffin of Prince Phillip to modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Castle in Windsor.

The Jaguar Land Rover carrying Prince Phillip's coffin past the Round Tower.

Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harr

A sombre queen following the coffin in a car during the procession ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.

A teary-eyed Prince Charles bids walking in the procession ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Philip's coffin being carried inside the St George's Chapel by members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards for the funeral.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.

A man walks past a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip ahead of his funeral in Windsor

