Prince Philip Laid To Rest As Somber Queen Elizabeth II Sits Alone, See Pictures

Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carrying the coffin of Prince Phillip to modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Castle in Windsor.
A sombre queen following the coffin in a car during the procession ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.
Prince Philip's coffin being carried inside the St George's Chapel by members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards for the funeral.