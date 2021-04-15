Prince Philip, Queen's Unseen Picture With Great-grandchildren Released By Royal Family

Prince Philip passed away last week on April 9 at Windsor Castle and the Duke of Edinburgh’s muted funeral will take place on Saturday. The official social media account of the royal family has been sharing previously unseen pictures of the UK’s longest-serving consort. One of them also includes a never-before-seen, adorable, heartwarming picture of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband for at least 73 years, with their great-grandchildren in 2018 at Balmoral Castle. With netizens commenting kind words about Prince Philip and the ‘magnificent family that he built along with the UK monarch, the image was captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The caption said, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.”

In another picture, the members of the UK royal family shared another unseen picture of Prince Philip horseriding with his eldest son and heir apparent to the UK throne, Charles, the Prince of Wales to remember Duke of Edinburgh. A separate image also showed Prince Philip with Prince William and Kate and his great-grandchildren in 2015 at Balmoral. The images were shared with the caption, “Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Prince Philip’s funeral amid COVID-19

As the world is evidently shocked and grieved by the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 after being Queen Elizabeth II’s consort for several decades, his funeral will be muted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, he will be laid to rest on April 17 in a ceremony that will be colourful and filled with tradition but still comparatively low-key according to the royal standards.

Prince Philip, who was officially Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. Now, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he will be laid to rest Saturday.

Image credits: AP

