Prince Philip Transferred Back To Private Hospital, Says Buckingham Palace

UK's Prince Philip has been moved back to a private hospital in London after a successful heart procedure on Friday, said Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for continuing treatment said the Royal officials. However, hopes of his recovery have been raised after he was transferred from a specialist cardiac hospital to a private facility that will help in his recovery after a heart procedure. The Duke was first admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital, last month and later, he was shifted to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday.

To remain in hospital

When the prince was moved to King Edward VII’s hospital, the palace said that he is “expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days”. The Prince was admitted to a private London hospital on February 16. He has now spent over 20 days in the hospital and continues to be treated for an infection. His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus.

Read: Prince Harry Being Advised To Visit Prince Philip To Bid Final Goodbye: Reports

According to a report by express.co.uk, earlier, Camilla was speaking to a volunteer at a vaccination centre in Croydon where she addressed queries about the Duke’s health. She told a receptionist at the centre that Prince Philip’s condition has slightly improved and it is very good news. Talking about Prince Philip's treatments, she shared that it hurts at moments but the family is keeping its fingers crossed, added the report.

Read: Prince Philip 'responding To Treatment', Will Remain In Hospital For Several Days: Palace

Prince Philip’s recent hospitalisation is his longest stay in the hospital to date. The Duke will be celebrating his 100th birthday in June this year. Royal commentator Camilla Tominey spoke to ITV’s This Morning last week about Prince Philip’s health. It was before he was moved to a different hospital. She shared that the palace has tried to dampen down any alarm however Duke being 99 years old, any hospital stay is worrying. She referred to Prince Philip as Iron Duke and explained how he is possibly itching to get out of the hospital.

Read: Prince Philip's Health Is 'slightly Improving' But 'hurts At Moments': Duchess Camilla

Also Read: Prince Philip Hospitalised As 'precautionary Measure' After Undisclosed Illness