Prince Philip's Death Left 'a Huge Void' In The Queen's Life, Says Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II has been left bereft at the death of her husband, Prince Philip, said Prince Andrew on Sunday. He while speaking to the media after attending Church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, he said that the death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II’s life and he feels supportive of his mother "who's feeling it probably more than everybody else". Andrew, the third of the couple's four children, said that death of his “remarkable” father is also the loss of the “grandfather of the nation”.

'We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation'

Prince Andrew said his mother was "incredibly stoic" but had been hit hard by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. She “described it as having left a huge void in her life."

“We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation," he said, as he left a service at Windsor. “And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else."

His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip’s death a “dreadful shock". He further said that the tributes to Prince Philip meant a 'lot' to the royal family. Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex described how Prince Philip behaved with everyone in and around the royal estates. She added that they all meant a lot to him and he always took a personal interest in everything. She said that Queen is "thinking of others before herself".

After attending morning service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints, The Duke of York, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Lady Louise met Windsor Estate workers to thank them for their support, particularly over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/uSUVQN2Jbo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

A 'teacher, supporter and critic'

Princess Anne, the Duke's only daughter in her statement expressed how one is never ready for the death of a loved one. She has said that her father was her "teacher, supporter and critic." She said that she "most wanted to emulate" her father's example of a "life well lived and service freely given". She said that her father had the ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills. She described it as an honour to have been asked to follow in his footsteps.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."



A message from The Princess Royal following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/LqX46BeIVh pic.twitter.com/YkZxOTSrUM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Now, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he will be laid to rest on April 17 at 3pm (local time) in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The Funeral Service will be attended by the Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family.

Details of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral have been announced.



The service will take place:



â—¾ï¸on Saturday 17 April 2021



â—¾ï¸at 3pm



â—¾ï¸in St George’s Chapel, Windsor



Find out more: https://t.co/jjzBksqxeu pic.twitter.com/8tj5oBJPQn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

(Inputs and Images From The Associated Press)