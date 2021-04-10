Prince Philip's Demise: 41-gun Salutes Fired Across UK In Honour Of Duke Of Edinburgh

To mark the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, gun salutes were fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and from warships at sea on April 10. According to BBC, saluting batteries fired 41 rounds in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and at Hillborough Castle in Country Down. Several internet users shared videos, which showed hundreds of people lined in London, where members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired rounds from guns facing the Thames.

In the clips, the noise of the rounds can also be heard echoing out from Edinburgh Castle, where more than 100 people reportedly gathered as the gun salute began. The salutes were broadcasted online and on TV as well, in a bid to encourage people to observe them from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the videos below:

The gun salute at Edinburgh Castle in honour of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/hEs2xdZrGc — HelloSutherland (@HelloSutherland) April 10, 2021

Gun Salute for Prince Philip by the Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London.

Third gun pic.twitter.com/vNQSny0618 — Ferret, Queen of the Parsnip Aisle (@Ferretgrove) April 10, 2021

Gun salute @HMNBPortsmouth RIP The Duke of Edinburgh. From all past and present members of Her Majesty’s Forces our thoughts are with @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/pmEOloc6aW — Mark Smith (@SpiceIslanda) April 10, 2021

HMS Belfast at half mast and the 21-gun salute at the Tower of London to honour the life of #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/OvhH7TPn6o — Milly Martin (@milly_martin_) April 10, 2021

This is as close as the public can get to the 41 gun salute to #PrincePhilip in #Cardiff - a few people clearly here for the full thing, otherwise subdued Covid Saturday life going on as usual pic.twitter.com/Ep2e5wQXeZ — Nick Speed (@speedupdating) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip’s demise

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. As per the official statement by the Royal Family, Philip passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning (local time) at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following surgery. As per reports, the flags at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence Downing Street have also been lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death.

The Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

After the sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace, world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison, paid tribute to Prince Philip and sent their “deepest condolences” to her Majesty and all the Royal family members. The UK PM said that Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Johnson added that Prince Philip lived an “extraordinary life” and he inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

