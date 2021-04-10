Last Updated:

Prince Philip's Demise: 41-gun Salutes Fired Across UK In Honour Of Duke Of Edinburgh

To mark the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, gun salutes took place across the UK, in Gibraltar and from warships at sea on April 10.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Prince Philip

Image: Twitter/AP


To mark the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, gun salutes were fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and from warships at sea on April 10. According to BBC, saluting batteries fired 41 rounds in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and at Hillborough Castle in Country Down. Several internet users shared videos, which showed hundreds of people lined in London, where members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired rounds from guns facing the Thames. 

In the clips, the noise of the rounds can also be heard echoing out from Edinburgh Castle, where more than 100 people reportedly gathered as the gun salute began. The salutes were broadcasted online and on TV as well, in a bid to encourage people to observe them from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the videos below:

Prince Philip’s demise

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. As per the official statement by the Royal Family, Philip passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning (local time)  at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following surgery. As per reports, the flags at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence Downing Street have also been lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death. 

READ | Prince Philip's demise: Netizens mourn death of Duke of Edinburgh, call it 'end of an era'

The Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

After the sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace, world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison, paid tribute to Prince Philip and sent their “deepest condolences” to her Majesty and all the Royal family members. The UK PM said that Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Johnson added that Prince Philip lived an “extraordinary life” and he inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

READ | Prince Philip's life in pics: From Naval officer to Britain’s longest-serving consort

(Image: Twitter/AP)
 

READ | Vanuatu tribe worships Prince Philip as a god
READ | The Royal Family shares beautiful pictures of late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND