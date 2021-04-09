Last Updated:

Prince Philip's Demise: Boris Johnson, Scott Morrison, Other Leaders Offer Condolences

Following Prince Philip's demise, world leaders, including Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, paid tribute and sent their “deepest condolences" to her Majesty.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. According to the official statement, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following surgery. After the sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace, world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison, paid tribute to Prince Philip and sent their “deepest condolences” to her Majesty and all the Royal family members. 

World leaders condole Prince Philip's demise 

In a statement published on social media, the UK PM said that Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Johnson added that Prince Philip lived an “extraordinary life” and he inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Australian PM Scott Morrison also condoled Prince Philip’s demise and said that the Duke “embodied a generation that we will never see again”. 

PM Narendra Modi also condoled the passing away of HRH Prince Philip. PM Modi said that the Duke of Edinburgh had a “distinguished” career in the military and was also at the forefront of community service initiatives. Further, the former PM of Australia, Julia Gillard, also took to Twitter and recalled “fond memories” with Prince Philip. Gilliard said While the Duke was a man of duty, he also had a “sense of fun”. 

Other famous personalities and global leaders also condoled Prince Philip’s demise. They were “saddened” to hear his passing and further extended their sincere sympathy to the Queen and other Royal family members. 

The Duke and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for over 70 years. He had been the longest-serving consort in Britain's history. Funeral details are yet to be revealed. However, a royal ceremonial funeral is expected. 

In 2011, he was admitted to the hospital for treating a blocked artery. In 2012, he was hospitalised with a bladder infection, and with an abdomen treatment in 2013. He retired from his royal duties in 2017 May after having appeared in over 20,000 solo public engagements. 

