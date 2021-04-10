Prince Philip's Demise: China's Xi Jinping, First Lady Peng Send Condolences To UK's Queen

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the first lady Peng Liyuan sent condolences to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II following the demise of her husband for 74 years, Prince Philip. As per the China Daily report, in the message, Xi and Peng also extended sincere sympathy towards the UK monarch and her family along with offering condolences. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9.

As per the official statement by the Royal Family, Philip passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning (local time) at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following surgery. As per reports, the flags at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence Downing Street have also been lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death.

The Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” it added.

Gun salutes take place across UK

As tributes from across the world, gun salutes across the UK along with in Gibraltar took place as Philip died on Friday (local time). As per the Guardian report, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge has also withdrawn from this weekend’s upcoming Bafta awards ceremony. The current Bafta president, Prince William’s grandfather, Philip was also Bafta’s first president. Duke of Cambridge was due to feature on April 10 in a pre-recorded conversation with the costume designer and hair and make-up designer.

Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities such as London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The statues have now begun. Such gun salutes have been previously fired to mark the prominent national events since as early as at least reportedly 18th century.

Image credits: AP