Prince Philip's Demise: Netizens Mourn Death Of Duke Of Edinburgh, Call It 'end Of An Era'

Prince Philip's demise on April 9 leaves thousands of internet users saddened as tributes pour in from across the globe. People call it the 'end of an era.'

Prince Philip

Following the Royal Family’s announcement on April 9 that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years has passed away on Friday morning local time, tributes and condolences have poured in from across the globe. From internet users calling it an “end of an era” to remembering his witty remarks that he gave during his more than 20,000 royal engagements and being unwavering support to the UK monarch and his wife. Born in Corfu, Greece on June 10, 1921, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for more than seven decades was known to be salt-tongued, short-tempered and someone who told off-colour jokes. From state leaders to British Army, to thousands of Twitter users, everyone united to pay their respects to Prince Philip.

When did Prince Philip meet now UK’s Queen?

Reportedly, when UK’s King George VI had toured the Naval College along with Philip’s uncle, he brought daughter, then Princess Elizabeth with her. Remarkably, it was Philip who was asked to look after UK King’s daughter and was reportedly ‘confident outgoing, strikingly handsome, of royal blood if without a throne.’ Eventually, their engagement was announced in July 1947.

Prince Philip and now Queen Elizabeth II married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. At the eve of the royal wedding, he was designated a royal highness and was created a Knight of the Garter, Baron Greenwich, Earl of Merioneth, and Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple had their first child, Charles Philip Arthur George in 1948 followed by Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise in 1950, Andrew Albert Christian Edward in 1960 and  Edward Anthony Richard Louis in 1964. Philip had continued his service with the Royal Navy until Elizabeth’s accession on February 6, 1952.

On April 9, 2021, while announcing his death, the Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

