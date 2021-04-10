Prince Philip's Demise: Netizens Mourn Death Of Duke Of Edinburgh, Call It 'end Of An Era'

Following the Royal Family’s announcement on April 9 that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years has passed away on Friday morning local time, tributes and condolences have poured in from across the globe. From internet users calling it an “end of an era” to remembering his witty remarks that he gave during his more than 20,000 royal engagements and being unwavering support to the UK monarch and his wife. Born in Corfu, Greece on June 10, 1921, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for more than seven decades was known to be salt-tongued, short-tempered and someone who told off-colour jokes. From state leaders to British Army, to thousands of Twitter users, everyone united to pay their respects to Prince Philip.

My deepest condolences on the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow. — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) April 10, 2021

ðŸ—£ï¸"We deeply regret his passing, but we will remember him with respect, admiration and gratitude."



Read Chief of the General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith's tribute to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/Bc6zjz30F9 pic.twitter.com/nhY4DhwQic — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 10, 2021

Once, Prince Philip was quietly informed that he might be asked a pretty standard question at Australian customs. He was asked: "Do you have a criminal record, sir?" He replied: "I had no idea it was still a requirement."

We shall miss him.

ðŸ™‚ — Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip had a distaste for political correctness.



We should honour that in his memory. — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip not only fought Nazis, his mother Princess Alice of Greece, during WW2 sheltered a Jewish family. The Prince visited Israel in 1994 accepting Yad Vashem recognition of his mother & visited her burial site at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.https://t.co/ghPe6BZQ1p — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) April 10, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh was charismatic, handsome & brave. Funny too. I met him at a DofE gold award ceremony. I was introduced to him: HRH: Do you have a gold award. FB: no sir. My school didn’t take part. I’m a bit long in the tooth now HRH: Haha! You said it! Then walked away — Fern Britton ðŸ’™ (@Fern_Britton) April 9, 2021

End of an era ðŸ˜” Rest easy Prince Philip your work is done ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ https://t.co/hjC30ONjSE — Jo Brown ðŸ‘©ðŸ»‍ðŸ’¼ (@jobrown68) April 9, 2021

At age 99, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has died. Truly the end of an era and partnership. pic.twitter.com/lzlTnOJJHD — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) April 9, 2021

Is it just me or is anyone else having a bloody good bawl ? The sad passing of The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is sad, he was elderly, even so, it's the end of an era and I feel so sad for our Queen. 73 years is a lifetime and I'm sure she will miss him terribly ðŸ˜¢ — Andrea (@StarBaker16) April 9, 2021

Most definitely the end of an era and a partnership that has lasted for decades. Always had a soft spot for Prince Philip. https://t.co/5l4psIGM7S — WDW Kate (@Wetdarkandwild) April 9, 2021

The passing of Prince Philip is not just a passing of his Royal Highness. It is much more.



It is a passing of part of our history, our heritage, our past, our memories of when this country was different, better, Great and British.

An end of an era.



RIP Prince Philip ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ — Bass player (@BrexitBassist) April 9, 2021

When did Prince Philip meet now UK’s Queen?

Reportedly, when UK’s King George VI had toured the Naval College along with Philip’s uncle, he brought daughter, then Princess Elizabeth with her. Remarkably, it was Philip who was asked to look after UK King’s daughter and was reportedly ‘confident outgoing, strikingly handsome, of royal blood if without a throne.’ Eventually, their engagement was announced in July 1947.

Prince Philip and now Queen Elizabeth II married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. At the eve of the royal wedding, he was designated a royal highness and was created a Knight of the Garter, Baron Greenwich, Earl of Merioneth, and Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple had their first child, Charles Philip Arthur George in 1948 followed by Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise in 1950, Andrew Albert Christian Edward in 1960 and Edward Anthony Richard Louis in 1964. Philip had continued his service with the Royal Navy until Elizabeth’s accession on February 6, 1952.

On April 9, 2021, while announcing his death, the Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Image credits: AP