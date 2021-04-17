Prince Philip's Funeral: No Eulogy, No Sermon And Subtle Link To Princess Diana

UK’s Prince Philip’s funeral at St George's Chapel on Saturday will have a string of musical pieces, including those performed at Princess Diana's funeral and the weddings of her kids, however, no sermon and eulogies will be delivered at the ceremonial royal service, in line with Philip's wishes, according to British media reports. The Order of Service published ahead of Prince Philip's funeral states that the key themes will be at the heart of service including The Duke of Edinburgh’s "unwavering loyalty" to Queen Elizabeth II, his "courage, fortitude and faith” and his association with the Royal Navy.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral will begin with a national minute's silence at 3pm BST.



The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury. The hymns & readings have been chosen by The Duke. Visit https://t.co/hPKbNfhS1b for details. pic.twitter.com/CtOiaiN2qd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

Ahead of Saturday’s proceeding, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the music for the funeral, which was chosen by Philip would include the hymn1860 hymn by William Whiting Eternal Father, Strong to Save which is traditionally linked to with seafarers and the maritime armed services. The song is inspired by the dangers ad challenges the marines face during the course of sailing. The composition was presented by the Duke himself at the funeral of a Royal Navy officer who had taught him the hymn. It was also sung at the ceremonial proceedings of Earl Mountbatten of Burma and at the departing services of George Bush Snr and John F Kennedy. It was also played at weddings of Prince Harry and Prince William in 2018 and 2011, and Princess Diana’s funeral.

The Procession and Funeral Service will be available to watch in the UK and around the world via the Royal Family’s YouTube Channel. It will also be broadcast on BBC One.



The @YouTube live stream will commence at 2.30pm â¬‡ï¸https://t.co/wjRRLEzSHF pic.twitter.com/e52K4w6IiC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

Philip’s 75th birthday psalm to be recited

A psalm recited at late Prince Philip’s 75th birthday will also be a part of the service. Although, the ceremonial royal service will have no lessons or readings in the likeness of Queen Mother's funeral in 2002 when the sermon was narrated by clergy. Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will pay tribute to Philip's "kindness, humour, and humanity,” according to a report carried by UK’s Mirror. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessings and there will be the carriage-driving and Duke’s two black Fell ponies named Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm making an appearance as Philip's grooms will stand in the Quadrangle of the castle. The service is set to begin at 3 pm today, Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Regiments with a special relationship to The Duke of Edinburgh form up in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.



Military bands play music including ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ and ‘Jerusalem’. pic.twitter.com/Pak2TqVW8v — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)