Prince Philip's Funeral: Prince William And Kate Middleton Arrive At The Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Windsor Castle alongside Duke of Cambridge Prince William for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel on the Windsor castle's grounds. The Royal couple drove a black Land Rover and each wore customary Black mourning dress. While Kate Middleton was seen in a long-sleeved black dress, black sheer tights, and matching pumps, sporting a black hat with netting and Japanese four-row pearl choker jewellery, which was worn by Princess Diana. Prince William wore a black suit to attend the funeral, which will have only thirty attendees.

In the visuals broadcasted by The Royal Family channel, The Duchess of Cambridge was seen heading straight inside the chapel, while Prince William joined the processional with other male royal family members. Late Prince's four children and his eight grandchildren were all present at the ceremony. Prince Harry and William walked behind Prince Philip's coffin, with their cousin Peter Phillips as The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrived at St George’s Chapel. "Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived at Windsor Castle to attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Cambridge will play a part in the day's proceedings. William will walk alongside his cousin Peter Phillips in the procession," the royal family's channel updated. As the group divided in pair, Prince William walked beside Peter Phillips. Other members of the Royal Family also arrived, with Prince Charles as he prepared to say finalgoodbye to his late father accompanied by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Coffin covered with sword, a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap

Before the ceremonial coverage begins at 3 pm the UK is scheduled to observe a minute’s silence across the nation. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was seen covered with his sword, a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap. The cascade was brought into the inner halls of Windsor from the Queen’s private chapel by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, according to Metro. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony. Prince Philip’s “unwavering loyalty” to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II will be praised at the funeral. The British royals have foregone their military uniforms and have instead worn civilian clothing against the tradition to avoid confusion about the princes’ military roles entitlements to avoid insult to the Duke of Sussex as he would be the only one without the military uniform having stripped of his military titles.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@royalfamilyITNP/@royaldiariess)