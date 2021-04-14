Prince Philip's Funeral: Princess Anne To Dress Differently From Other Royal Ladies

With the funeral of Prince Philip scheduled for the coming Saturday, British Media is now speculating that Anne, Princess Royal would don a dress discreet to other women attendees. As per a report by Hello Magazine, the late Duke’s only daughter is expected to don a military dress following a 19th-century tradition to wear the uniform on all state occasions. Although unlike two of her brothers, Princess Anne has not served in the British military, she holds the title of Honorary Rear Admiral.

According to The Slate, Royals who don't hold a military rank, wear standard black mourning clothes at state funerals. It was previously testified at Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, when Prince Edward, who served the military for a brief period of time, was seen donning a regular black coat. Even back then, Princess Anne wore a military uniform, becoming the first female in the Royal household to gear up in trousers at a public event.

Attendees of Prince Philip's funerals

Speculations over attendees of Prince Philip’s funeral grew on Tuesday after British media reported that the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton were not on the list. Non-attendance of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would directly mean that their spots would be given to the older relatives of the late Duke. Earlier, Buckingham Palace had clarified that the funeral which is scheduled for the coming weekend would be marked by the presence of Prince Philip’s all children and grandchildren. While it is still unclear who could attend the funeral, Prince Harry arrived earlier from California and is believed to be in quarantine, Daily Express reported.

Other people who are expected to join the procession include Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Earl of Snowdon and his sister Lady Sarah Chatto. Royals and close friends who do not attend will be able to watch a live stream of the funeral. The footage would also be broadcasted on BBC, ITV for the public but sans commentary.

Image Credits:AP/StudioVenues/Twitter