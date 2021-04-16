Prince Philip’s Funeral: Royals To Forego Military Uniforms, Will Wear Civil Outfits

The British royals will forego military uniforms and will instead wear civilian clothing at Prince Philip's funeral to avoid confusion about the princes’ military roles entitlements, British media reported Thursday. In order to avoid awkwardness, Prince William and Prince Harry will also not walk side-by-side their grandfather’s coffin into the church as the two brothers have recently had a bitter relationship after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she alleged racism within the royal family. In the Buckingham palace’s program listed early on Thursday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who died aged 99, The Duke of Edinburgh's four children will walk alongside their late father’s coffin. The royals will wear their coats with medals but will avoid military uniforms, and will also wear face masks and will socially distance to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

It is understood that the decision was made by the Queen to ask members of the Royal family to appear in civilian clothing to avoid the awkward situation for the Duke of Sussex to be the only one without the military uniform as he was stripped of his military titles after he and marble stepped down from their Royal duties. Harry who served in the British Army for over a decade had also been reportedly “determined” to get his honorary military titles (Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) back, according to the Telegraph. He had also planned to travel more often to the UK to establish his military connections but was confined in Montecito with Markle due to the COVID-19. Harry told the British newspaper that his military titles were one aspect of his former life that he is desperate to cling onto, and that he was fairly heartbroken to cede his military patronages.

Royals ordered to show up in 'standard mourning attire'

In order to save Harry the embarrassment of being the only senior male royal not in uniform at Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the members of the Royal family decided. This also included debates about Prince Andrew, the Queen’s son who like Duke of Sussex had stepped away from royal duties. Andrew, who wanted to wear his admiral’s uniform at his father’s funeral, was involved in the scandal related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His military titles however had not been stripped off. The Queen, although, decided that all Royals will show up in their standard mourning attire. This will include Prince of Wales Charles, Duke of Cambridge William, Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Royal, Anne who all hold military titles.