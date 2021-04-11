Prince Philip's Funeral To Be Muted Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Here's What We Know So Far

As the world is evidently shocked and grieved by the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 after being Queen Elizabeth II’s consort for several decades, his funeral will be muted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, he will be laid to rest on April 17 in a ceremony that will be colourful and filled with tradition but still comparatively low-key according to the royal standards.

Prince Philip, who was officially Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. Now, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he will be laid to rest Saturday next week. Here’s what we know about Prince Philip’s funeral so far.

Prince Philip’s funeral: What we know

As several details emerged, Buckingham Palace reportedly confirmed that Prince Harry, who left the UK royal family along with his wife Meghan and son Archie and shifted to the United States, would be travelling to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral. Duke of Sussex would travel from California to attend the services. However, Meghan on the advice of her physician will be avoiding the trip as she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Further, as per The Guardian, it was also announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not be attending Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to allow most family members to be present, considering the COVID-19 restrictions.

Reportedly, a specially modified Land Rover carrying Duke of Edinburgh will be flanked by pallbearers drawn from the Royal Marines when the coffin will be transported. A senior aide reportedly said that Prince Philip had a role in the design of the vehicle and always wished to be involved in his funeral.

Several of Philip’s long-standing funeral plans had been adapted in order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. The College of Arms that monitors the ceremonial aspects of the royal family’s work, as per a CNN report, has confirmed that Duke of Edinburgh would not lie in the state anywhere accessible to the public even though it would have seen thousands of people lining up to view his coffin.

As per COVID-19 rules in the UK, presently up to 30 people can attend funerals. Further, adhering to Philip’s preference of driving himself without a chauffeur, his coffin will be carried by a Land Rover from Windsor castle to St. George Chapel for the ceremony.

As per reports, the procession will start at 2:45 PM (9:45 AM ET) next week and will be led from Windsor Castle by a band of Grenadier guards along with the heads of several military units. Moreover, a Royal Navy piping party will pipe ‘The Still’ whilst the Land Rover is stationed at the foot of the West Steps.

There would also be a gun salute and national silence at 3 PM ahead of the ceremony. The royal household and the UK government have asked the public to not assemble or leave flowers at the royal residences since the nation is under COVID-19 restrictions.

Image credits: AP