Prince Philip's Funeral: What Time It Will Start? Where To Watch? Who Will Attend?

The funeral service for UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, who was officially known as Duke Edinburgh will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17.

Prince Philip

The funeral service for UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, who was officially known as Duke Edinburgh will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17. Even though in-person presence for the service has been greatly reduced due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people around the world are expected to tune into Prince Philip’s funeral service on Saturday which will be broadcast by several major television networks and will also be streamed online.

When will the service start?

The service to honour the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 PM (local time) or 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST in St George's Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, revealed Buckingham Palace in a statement. Prince Philip’s funeral will be “Ceremonial Royal Funeral”, the same as that of Queen’s Mother in 2002. It will not be a “State Funeral” which is usually reserved for the UK monarchs. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing.

Where to watch?

The international viewers can watch Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday on several channels including CNN, BBC World News which commenced its broadcast in over 200 nations and territories from Windsor Castle at 1 AM ET or 10:30 AM IST.

Meanwhile, UK and US viewers can choose from several options including BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Sky News, ITV, CNN Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC. It will also be live-streamed on several YouTube channels.

Who will attend?

The members of the Royal Family who will follow on foot behind the coffin are:

  • Anne, the Princess Royal  
  • Charles, Prince of Wales
  • Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York
  • Harry, the Duke of Sussex   
  • Mr. Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s elder son) 
  •  William, the Duke of Cambridge
  • Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence   
  • The Earl of Snowdon

According to the list of UK royal family members released by the Buckingham Palace who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral includes the following:

  • Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
  • Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar
  • James, Viscount Severn
  • Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor
  • Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge
  • Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall
  • Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  • Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  • Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank
  • Mr. Jack Brooksbank
  • The Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto
  • The Duke of Gloucester
  • The Duke of Kent
  • Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy
  • The Hereditary Prince of Baden The Landgrave of Hesse The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
  • The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

