Prince Philip's Life And Legacy Celebrated With Exhibition At Windsor Castle, See Pics

To mark the 100th birthday of the UK’s longest-serving and oldest-ever consort, Prince Philip who died aged 99 on April 9 just a few months short of Centenary on June 25, two exhibitions have been planned at Windsor Castle and Holyroodhouse. Called ‘Prince Philip: A Celebration,’ the exhibit at Windsor Castle opened on June 24 and the announcement was made by the Royal Collection Trust Press Office which also explained that the special display is to commemorate “the remarkable life and legacy" of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort. It also added that an accompanying souvenir publication and official commemorative range are also available hereon.

As a part of the exhibition, Prince Philip’s close association with Windsor Castle will be explored which was also the same place where he spent his final moments with his wife, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II. The themes explored in the exhibition include “Prince’s early life and naval career, his role as consort and his support for the sovereign at home and abroad. The displays will also focus on His Royal Highness’s wide-ranging patronages and associations, including sport, science and industry, conservation and the environment, art and collecting, and encouraging younger generations. A special focus at Windsor Castle will be on Prince Philip's role in the Coronation of 1953.”

While the exhibit took place from June 25 at Windsor Castle, a companion exhibition will run at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from July 23. From Queen’s Coronation to his solo engagement, internal visits to his contribution to providing young people with opportunities, the exhibit focuses on all aspects of Prince Philip’s impactful life. Some of the many objects selected for display include Midshipman's log 1940-41, Silver model of HMY Britannia hallmark 1972-3, HMY Britannia: dining room 1951-52.

The Royal Collection Trust stated, “Prince Philip described the Battle of Matapan in his Midshipman's Logbook. The battle took place while he was serving in HMS Valiant: 'My orders were that if any ship illuminated a target I was to switch on and illuminate it for the rest of the fleet, so that when this ship was lit up by a rather dim light from what I thought was the flagship I switched on our midship light which picked out the enemy cruiser and lit her up as if it were broad daylight. She was seen complete in the light for only a few seconds as the flagship had already opened fire …'. In total, there are 126 objects on display including the royal wedding invitation.

Coronation Robe 1953. (Credits: The Royal Collection Trust)



Chair of Estate 1953. (Credits: The Royal Collection Trust)

Midshipman's log 1940-41. (Credits: The Royal Collection Trust)



A wedding gift to Prince Philip from his parents-in-law, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, 1947. (Credits: The Royal Collection Trust)

'Prince Philip and Windsor'

One of the themes of Prince Philip’s exhibition is about him and Windsor Castle. The Royal Collection Trust stated, “Prince Philip had a long and varied relationship with Windsor. He was installed as a Knight of the Order of the Garter in 1948, the year after his wedding. The Order's Chapel is St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where he also founded St George's House, a centre for theological and business ethics study. Prince Philip also enjoyed competitive carriage driving, using the royal parkland around the Castle to train, and on occasion, compete.”

IMAGE: AP/rct.uk