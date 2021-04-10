Last Updated:

Prince Philip's Life In Pics: From Naval Officer To Britain’s Longest-serving Consort

After serving as Queen Elizabeth II’s consort for more than seven decades, Prince Philip Mountbatten passed away at the age of 99 on April 9.

In the picture, a young Philip (second from right) is seen holidaying at Mamaia, Romania in 1928. 

The photo clicked on August 29, 1945, shows Prince Philip of Greece, during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia. 

Photo shows Prince Philip inspecting the Naval forces during his 1945 Melbourne trip. 

Here, Prince Philip is seen throwing a javelin during a visit to Outward Bound Sea School in 1949. Philip was known to be an avid sportsman and patronised numerous sports organisations. 

Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, seen standing with her husband Prince Philip and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, London in 1951. 

Photo features Prince Philip shaking hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom, in March 1964.

Here, the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen joining a patient's group therapy session at the National Addiction and Research Institution on July 8, 1969. 

Pic shows the Duke looking through the sight of a TOW missile launcher at the Quantico Marine Base in Virginia in  May 1991. The Royal couple made a whirlwind trip through the Lone Star State in 1991.

Prince Philip sits next to the Queen in the House of Lords in May 2012.  The pictures capture moments before she made her speech to the lawmakers. 

Prince Harry seen talking to his grandfather as members of the Royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade on June 14, 2014. 

