Prince Philip's 'unwavering Loyalty' To Queen Will Be Lauded During Funeral Service

Prince Philip’s “unwavering loyalty” to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and his wife will be praised at his funeral that will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17. As per Sky News report, the longest-serving consort with the official title of Duke of Edinburgh’s “courage, fortitude and faith” will also be lauded on Saturday as his funeral is majorly muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only 30 official attendees. As per the request of Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, the service will be a highly religious one without a sermon.

As per the report, during the funeral service several hymns will be sung by a small chorus of three choristers and a soprano. Further, Bible passages will also be readout. Among the songs that have been selected is the hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save, which are traditionally associated with members of the navy like that of Prince Philip. The same was sung at the funeral of Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

No royal family members to read

Reportedly, none of the members of the UK royal family will be giving a reading and attendees are even forbidden from singing. Due to novel coronavirus restrictions, the congregation is limited to just 30 people. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, other children of Queen and Prince Philip, the couple’s grandchildren including Prince William and Prince Harry, three of Philip's German relatives, three of the Queen's cousins and Philip's carriage driving companion Countess Mountbatten of Burma are among the attendees.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



The Queen will be sitting along at the funeral of their husband who’s been by her side for over 73 years and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be watching the service on television from Chequers. Further, the report has also stated that in the Bidding, the Dean of Windsor will be saying, “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us."

He would add, "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity." The order of the entire service for Prince Philip is reportedly similar to Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

(Image credits: @theroyalfamily/Instagram)