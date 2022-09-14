Prince William And Harry To Walk Behind Queen's Coffin Procession In London

After Prince William and his wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and his wife Megha in a funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, both will again walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. According to BBC, both brothers and their wives will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The procession is scheduled to leave Buckingham Palace at around 14:22 BST and will reach the oldest building on the Parliamentary estate at around 15:00 BST. Subsequently, a funeral service will then be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Notably, the surprising event came nearly 1.5 years after they appeared together at the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Though both brothers attended the service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations scheduled earlier in June this year, they sat on opposite sides of the cathedral. It is worth noting Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, moved away from the UK to seek financial independence and freedom from severe British media scrutiny of their lives. The couple is now settled in California with their two young children. Both Harry and Meghan repeatedly have aired their unhappiness with the royals since their departure. However, putting aside their differences, both joined the procession on Saturday.

Besides, the media report said Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward-- the three siblings-- will also join the procession. While other Royal Members like Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The procession will travel through 8 locations

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement and said the State Funeral of the monarch take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time. The Procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard. After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin. During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Image: AP