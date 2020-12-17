Prince William And Kate Middleton 'delighted' To Release Photo For Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on December 16 released the Christmas family photograph with their three adorable children aged seven, five, and two, commemorating the tradition of sending the holiday cards. The British royal’s Cambridge family shared their 2020 Christmas greeting photo on their official handle on Instagram. “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year,” the Kensington Royal wrote in the caption of the image.

The photograph was captured by Matt Porteous at the Anmer Hall, Cambridges' Norfolk country home. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton can be seen posing alongside the kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all clad in sweaters and smiling at the camera. Prince Louis, however, is seen more jubilant and he is gleefully yelling, seemingly excited about the holiday season. The adorable image was captured around the time of autumn and like mostly all previous Christmas photographs, is taken at the family’s cosy home. In its last Christmas card, the family donned a sporty look as Prince William was seen on a motorcycle with Louis ad The Duchess of Cambridge holding children George and Charlotte. The photo was captured in an outdoor setting.

Festivities to be held 'differently'

According to CNN, the Royal family usually spends the Christmas holiday at Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in rural Norfolk at Sandringham, which is nearly 100 miles northeast of London. The family gathers to honour the occasion and mark festivities with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and guests. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the festivities will be different and toned down. The Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh informed in a release that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor. This comes as royals Prince Charles second with Prince William tested positive with coronavirus.

