Prince William And Kate Middleton Remember Prince Philip, Share Family Memories

Members of the Royal family have been commemorating Prince Philip’s life on social media following the duke’s passing last week. On April 14, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen family picture that shows them standing with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen. The image from 2015 also features young George and baby Charlotte at Balmoral.

The caption of the post read, “Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015”.

On the same day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared another photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip posing with seven of their ten great-grandchildren. The image was captured by Kate Middleton and it features her three children she shares with Prince William - Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and a then newborn Prince Louis. The caption of the post informed that the image was taken at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

'Absolutely beautiful family'

Since being posted, the posts have garnered millions of likes and accumulated several comments. While some Instagram users paid their tributes to the late prince, others commented on how they all look great together. One user said, “A great & loyal Prince. You are celebrating his life as you should,” while another pointed out at the sweet moment between the Queen and Princess Charlotte, captured in the photograph.

“Princess Charlotte has eyes locked with great granny. How precious!!” wrote one. “I love to bits this one of the queen and duke with all their precious little great-grandkids - a beautiful photo of a wonderful legacy of future generations. Kate took such an amazing photo,” added another. “The sweetest photo ever released great-grandparents with their beloved great-grandchildren,” wrote fourth.

(Image: AP)