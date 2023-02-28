Prince William And Kate Middleton To Launch Mental Therapy Garden In Wales; Know More

British royals Prince Williams and his wife Kate Middleton announced a new collaboration to help create therapy gardens offering mental health support to Britons. According to the Independent UK, the initiative includes therapy allotments and the therapy gardens will be made in the South of Wales. The first garden is expected to be developed at the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre. As per the report, the Prince and Princes of Wales will be visiting the site, located near the town of Pontyclun. The visit will mark the announcement of the social enterprise partnership.

The charitable organisation of the royal couple, named Prince and Prince of Wales’ foundation will be working with the organisation named Life at No. 27, to set up the garden. The latter is a horticulture therapy and mental health counselling provider. According to The Independent, the collaboration intends to scale up the gardening mission in the country. The first phase of the project will include the development of six gardens across south Wales. Earlier this month, Annabelle Padwick, the founder of Life at No. 27 took to Twitter to give more details on the project. The founder also thanked British airways and Crowd Funder UK for their support. “Excited to announce our biggest Crowdfunder campaign, with the support of @British_Airways and @crowdfunderuk! We are raising money to set up our next Life at No.27 therapy allotments and garden, within the grounds of @BrynawelRehab1 in South Wales,” Padwick wrote on Twitter.

Therapy garden to improve your mental health

On Tuesday, during their visit, the royal couple will be shown the plans for the Brynawel garden. According to Independent UK, the garden will include a collection of allotments to provide individuals with their own space to learn, grow and heal. The garden will also consist of a communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen and an interactive learning space. The Brynawel Rehabilitation Center is a leading residential site for the treatment of people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. The project aims to provide free and low-cost gardening therapy and mental health support sessions to the residents of the rehab centres.

Describing the project, Padwick said that the garden will help in improving the self-belief and mental health of the people who are struggling. “As the founder, I have seen first-hand how working with therapy gardens can dramatically improve self-belief and your mental health,” she said, as per the reports by Independent. “Working with The Prince and Princess of Wales is so important as their support enables us to collaboratively raise awareness of the work we do, the growing vital need that we aim to meet and how much the experiences and relationships we have can shape our future,” she added. The Brynawel Rehab Centre also shared glimpses of the project on Twitter.