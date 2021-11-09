Prince William And Kate Middleton Use Parenting Methods Learnt From Diana: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been using a parenting method that the duke learnt from his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, with their three children. Prince William and Kate have taught their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to write thank you notes to anyone who had helped them, reported MyLondon. For Royal Family members, staying humble and grateful is required and showcasing any rude behaviour will be picked up on social media.

'Writing thank-you notes'

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are usually seen waving and smiling in front of cameras have been taught a technique that their grandmother Princess Diana used to practice with her children, Prince William and Prince Harry. A source has claimed that William and Kate have taken a similar approach with their kids. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being taught "table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies" by their parents.

Diana also took William and Harry for charity visits so that they could experience life without the strict royal restrictions. Her biographer, Andrew Morton has revealed that Diana from a young age took Harry and William on her private charity visits as she wanted them to be exposed to life outside the Palace, reported MyLondon. Diana's method of getting William and Harry to write thank-you letters has been recalled by their former protection officer, Ken Wharfe.

Wharfe revealed that Prince Harry once wanted to take a ride in London underground and the red buses. Wharfe added that they sat on the tube at South Kensington tube station and they got off at Piccadilly, reported MyLondon. They later took a bus to Victoria station and during this time, Prince Harry did not behave well. The bus driver made sounds aloud at each bus stop and during getting off from the bus, Harry turned to the driver and repeated those sounds. Diana made Harry apologise to the driver and on the next day, the protection officer found a thank-you letter on his desk from Prince Harry. Harry had thanked Wharfe for helping him in living a day like a normal person.

Image: AP