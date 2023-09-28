Prince William And Kate More Popular Than Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Polls

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales have witnessed their popularity skyrocket over the past year, whereas Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a dire collapse in their ratings. The UK royal couple, Prince William and Kate, have been hitting the hit the ground running since taking over their new roles last September.

The silence toward the allegations levelled against them by Harry and Meghan seems to have helped the Prince and Princess of Wales improve public perception. Notably, the UK royal couple have not responded to either the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan or the Duke's very intimate memoir Spare, reported Daily Express US.



Prince William and Kate are popular again!

According to the YouGov poll released in early September, 62 per cent of respondents view the Princess of Wales favourably while William topped the poll at 74 per cent. The YouGov poll of 2020 British adults was executed between August 26 and 28, reported Daily Express US.

According to the PR expert Edward Coram-James, William and Kate have continued to embrace the British motto of "keep calm and carry on," a strategy winning them not only public support but also helping them fend off media scrutiny. While comparing the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, James asserted, "The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years. Unlike the Duchess of Sussex, her popularity ratings are sky-high." Further, he added, "She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes.

Further, the GoUp founder has emphasized that Wales's response to the accusations Harry and Meghan levelled against them, including claims they failed to show their support to the Duchess when she first joined the British Royal Family, "showed poise, maturity and dignity."

Whereas, Meghan's decision to skip the opening ceremony of Prince Harry's Invictus Games earlier this month to spend more time with her children flared a new set of controversy. Coram-James underlined that Wales have kept their heads down and focused on work, and the public has been more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents. Notably, last week Kate skipped William's Earthshot Prize summit in New York to remain in England with the couple's three children.

