Prince William And Kate Return To The University Where They First Met 20 Years Ago

UK’s Prince William and his wife Kate on May 26 traced their steps back to the university where they both met 20 years ago as students before eventually being married. While on a tour of Scotland, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went back to the University of St Andrews on a rainy day and heard the accounts of present students about how they are coping up with the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal couple also took part in land yachting on the nearby beach.

Prince William, 28, and Kate, 39 met back in 2001 when they were both undergraduates and studying the history of art at the same university on the east coast of Scotland. Eventually, in 2011, the couple got married and have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and all have the last name 'Cambridge.’ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared glimpses of their visit on social media accounts with a caption saying, “20 years on — it was great to return to St Andrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people.”

20 years on.



— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Further, images were also shared by the official Twitter handle of the university, that ternmed the couple’s return as “fond return to Fife” while informing that the couple spoke with students who not only coped with the unprecedented situation but also backed each other during the challenges of the past year.

Fond return to Fife



Twenty years on - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return to their alma mater.



— University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) May 26, 2021

They met with St Andrews ‘Can Do’ scheme students

In the official release detailing Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit, the University of St Andrews informed that the couple met with the institute's ‘Can Do’ scheme, a joint initiative by the University and the St Andrews Students’ Association to address some of the restrictions of lockdown during the pandemic. Notably, Prince William and Kate are knows as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in Scotland.

University of St Andrews said in a statement, “Twenty years since they met as students at St Andrews, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today returned to their alma mater to hear from current students about how they have coped and supported each other during the past difficult year.”

“The Royal couple – who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in Scotland – met current students involved in the St Andrews ‘Can Do’ scheme, a joint initiative by the University and the St Andrews Students’ Association to address some of the restrictions of lockdown during the pandemic,” it added.

