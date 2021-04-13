Prince William And Kate’s Children ‘not On List' For Prince Philip’s Funeral: Reports

Speculations over attendees of Prince Philip’s funeral grew on Tuesday after British media reported that the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton were not on the list. Non-attendance of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would directly mean that their spots would be given to the older relatives of the late Duke. Earlier, Buckingham Palace had clarified that the funeral which is scheduled for the coming weekend would be marked by the presence of Prince Philip’s all children and grandchildren.

According to a report by Daily Telegraph, all three children are thought to be too young to join the royal procession that will follow the Duke’s coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been particular about protecting their children from the limelight and this would mark another step in that direction. While it is still unclear who could attend the funeral, Prince Harry arrived earlier from California and is believed to be in quarantine, Daily Express reported.

Other people who are expected to join the procession include Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Earl of Snowdon and his sister Lady Sarah Chatto. Royals and close friends who do not attend will be able to watch a live stream of the funeral. The footage would also be broadcasted on BBC, ITV for the public but sans commentary.

Prince Philip's funeral

According to the statement of Buckingham Palace, "His Royal Highness's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover-which the Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St. George's Chapel for the funeral service." The vehicle which will carry the coffin of Prince Philip is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus which was commissioned for use by Prince Philip in 2005. Jaguar Land Rover paid tribute to Prince Philip in the statement issued on Twitter. In their tweet, they mentioned that they were saddened by the demise of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. They offered condolence to Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal family. They also described how the Duke of Edinburgh devoted his life to public service.

Image Credits: Associated Press/Instagram/ Kensington Palace