Prince William And Prince Harry Pay Tribute To Grandfather Philip In Heartwarming Notes

Prince William and Prince Harry on April 12 paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip who died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle after serving his wife, UK's Queen Elizabeth II most of his life. In Duke of Cambridge's first words since the demise of Duke of Edinburgh, he said that his grandfather was an "extraordinary man" and that he will "miss my Grandpa." In a statement, Prince William said, "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

Duke of Cambridge wrote while sharing a picture of Prince George of Cambridge alongside Prince Philip, "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he added.

Prince Harry says Prince Philip was a 'man of service'

Meanwhile, Prince Harry remembered his grandfather, Prince Philip as a "man of service, honour, and great humour." The statements of both the brothers who still reportedly remain at odd following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview came as parliaments across the UK were recalled to remember Prince Philip who died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," Prince Harry said in a statement. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, the legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," he added.

Image credits: Archwell.com