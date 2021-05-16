Prince William Attends First Public Event Since Prince Harry Compared Royal Life To 'zoo'

Prince William on May 15 stepped inside the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final 2021 between Chelsea FC and Leicester City in his first public appearance since the release of an explosive podcast of his brother Prince Harry, in which the Duke of Sussex like the interview with Oprah Winfrey, seemed to hit out at ‘The Firm’. The admirer of the game, Duke of Cambridge attended the 140th FA Cup Final as the President of the Football Association (FA). Briefly, he also spoke with the players of the two teams ahead of the final match at the London stadium.

Prince William appeared jolly and in high spirits despite the scathing remarks that Prince Harry made during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, led by Hollywood actor Dax Shepard. In the 90-minute long chat, Prince Harry who stepped down from the role of a senior royal family member and moved to the United States along with wife Meghan and son Archie spoke at length about his mental and health, work and the years he spent in military service. In one of the most notable comments, Prince Harry compared his life in the UK Royal family as a mix between the popular 1997 film ‘The Truman show’ and being in a “zoo.”

While Prince Harry seemingly criticised his own upbringing and said he wanted to “break the cycle” of pain and suffering by choosing another method of upbringing than his father Prince Charles, Prince William attended the match and handed over the cup to winners, Leicester City. Sharing videos and images from the event, Prince William congratulated both the teams on a “great match”. The caption on the official Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Congratulations to Leicester and Chelsea FC on a great match, and to all the fans at Wembley for creating a fantastic atmosphere.”

Prince Harry compares Royal Family with ‘zoo’

In the podcast interview, Prince Harry compared living as one among the Royal Family to being on ‘The Truman Show’ and “living in a zoo.” He also confessed that living in the US with his wife Meghan and son Archie with another girl on the way, he feels more liberated. He said, “Living here [US] now I can actually lift my head and actually feel different...You can walk around feeling a little bit more free."

About living in the royal family, Prince Harry said, “It's a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo," Harry replied, before saying the biggest issue for him "was that being born into it you inherit the risk, you inherit the risk that comes with it, you inherit every element of it without choice".

IMAGE: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram