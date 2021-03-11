Prince William Breaks Silence On Harry & Meghan's Racism Claims, Defends Royal Family

Prince William has broken his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan’s racism allegations and stressed on March 11 that the royals are “very much not a racist family”. Speaking for the first time since the explosive interview aired on CBS on Sunday night with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge said he is yet to speak to his brother, Prince Harry about the two-hour-long talk. As per the Telegraph report, while on a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, when Prince William was asked if he has spoken to his brother since the interview, the Duke of Cambridge replied, “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

It was the second time that a member of the royal family stepped out for a public engagement after the extraordinary interview of Prince Harry and Meghan aired with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple revealed the challenges of living within the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools under a mental health project for pupils that Kate had launched for primary schools in 2018.

Earlier, on March 9, Prince Charles visited Jesus House church in London just hours after the world reverberated over the relationship of Prince Charles and Harry falling out over the couple’s decision of quitting the royal family. Daily Express royal correspondent claimed that Prince of Wales appeared to “laugh off” the question about Prince Harry’s tell-all interview that aired on CBS on Sunday night and ITV on Monday morning.

Palace calls allegations of racism ‘concerning’

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday broke its silence on the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now completely out of the royal family. In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation, Prince Harry and Meghan told Winfrey that there were “concerns and conversations” in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. She said that Harry told her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”. However, in a statement, the palace called the remarks ‘concerning’.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," the statement said.

