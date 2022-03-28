Prince William Holds Crisis Talks With Senior Aides Following Backlash Over Caribbean Tour

Prince William, on Sunday, held crisis talks with senior aides as his eight-day long tour around the Caribbean ended. The tour, which marked Queen’s platinum jubilee, was hit by a series of PR gaffes and protests. However, Duke of Cambridge tacitly handled the “anti-colonial” sentiments and also told the Caribbean leaders that he and Duchess Kate Middleton were "committed to service" and that "for us, that's not telling people what to do".

🇧🇿 Belize

🇯🇲 Jamaica

🇧🇸 The Bahamas



Follow the highlights of our Caribbean tour!https://t.co/lRM1KUzWrS — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2022

On Sunday, he also discussed growing Republic sentiment inside the Caribbean. However, he emphasized that the countries of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas were free to decide their future relationship with the UK. It is pertinent to note that Jamaican PM Andrew Holness had, during the tour, said that his country would be “moving on” – a rebellious comment that comes after almost six decades of the country getting liberated from British rule.

During the talks, the Prince told his aids that he had to step up to add his own voice and confront issues of slavery reparations and anti-monarchist sentiment. Notably, he ended his tour with a speech wherein he condemned slavery and quoted his father Prince Charles’s condemnation of the colonial slave trade. However, he stopped short of acknowledging Royal Family's role in it.

William said, “I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.” “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit,” he added.

Prince Charles acknowledges slavery

Last year, Prince Charles acknowledged the Caribbean island's "appalling atrocity of slavery," in his speech during a ceremony commemorating Barbados' historic transition to a republic. The Royal Standard was lowered for the final time in Barbados as the Queen was replaced as head of state. While delivering his speech, Charles called the period when the UK was a major player in the transatlantic slave trade the "darkest days of our past," but said that the creation of this republic offers a new beginning.

(File Image: AP)