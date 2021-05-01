West Bengal
Prince William Joins Football Clubs & Sports Bodies To Boycott Social Media Over Racism

Prince William said that as president of Football Association, he would lend support to entire football community in the weekend's social media boycott

Zaini Majeed
Prince William

(Image Credit: AP)


Britain’s royal Prince Williams on Thursday joined the rare social media protest staged by the prominent football clubs that received backing from UEFA and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The three-day campaign aimed at showing solidarity for victims of racism, abuse, and discrimination. In a public statement, The Duke of Cambridge said that as the president of the Football Association, he would lend support to the entire football community in the weekend's social media boycott. "As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend,” the official Kensington Royal Twitter account said. 

The campaign was organized by the English football's governing bodies, which included FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the Football Supporters' Association coming together to suspend their official social media handle. The English Football Association and Premier League said that they would not be posting on social media, that they described a ‘total blackout' from 1400 GMT on Friday until 2259 GMT on Monday to support their cause. 

To eliminate 'racial hatred' 

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the local media outlets that the football clubs and the premier league stands side by side with the football sports to stage a boycott to highlight the immediate need for the social media giants to take more action and measures to eliminate online racial hatred. "We continue to work with all platforms and our own audiences to promote respect and positive values and put a stop to racism,” said Formula One in an official statement. "To stand in solidarity with the football community, I will be going dark on my social media channels this weekend. There is no place in our society for any kind of abuse, online or not, and for too long it's been easy for a small few to post hate from behind their screens,” wrote F1 racer Lewis Hamilton. "While a boycott might not solve this issue overnight, we have to call for change when needed, even when it seems like an almost impossible task,” he added. 

