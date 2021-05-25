Last Updated:

Prince William, Kate Middleton Make Chapatis To Prepare Meals For Vulnerable Families

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton recently joined the Sikh Sanjog group in preparing meals for the vulnerable people in Edinburgh, UK.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton recently joined the Sikh Sanjog group in preparing meals for the vulnerable people in Edinburgh, UK, and tried their hands at making chapatis. The Royal couple helped the group at a cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the Queen in Edinburgh. While taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released photographs of the couple in which they can be seen helping out members of the Sikh group. 

In the pictures, the couple can be seen dishing out vegetables into a food packet as a member of the group looks at them. In another, they can be seen making chapatis as the Duchess looks at Prince William and smiles. Kate Middleton is also seen enjoying the company of children in one of the images. 

The official Youtube channel of the Royal Family also released a video of the couple in the kitchen. The clip showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learning how chapatis are made and enjoying the process. The caption of the clip read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been joined in the café kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse by Sikh Sanjog, to prepare meals which will be distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community”. 

Further, the Sikh Sanjog group thanked the Royal couple for joining them in the kitchen. In a Twitter post, they said that the children and the satff “really enjoyed” their company. They added that they hope that the couple gained a good understanding of why the service is vital, especiially amid challenging times. 

Netizens say 'keep up the good work'

Meanwhile, several internet users praied the royals for their service. While one user said, “Wonderful to see our future King and Queen cooking alongside our Sikh friends,” another said, “Keep up the good work”. One user said, “This is so good. Sikh community langars to feed people is the best service”. 

(Image: Twitter)

