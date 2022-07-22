Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Adorable Portrait Of Son George On His 9th Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton's younger one Prince George turned 9 years old recently, with the royals dropping an adorable picture of him on the special occasion. The picture, clicked by George's mother, showcases the little one beaming with joy as he poses on a beach. The Prince is a spitting image of his father, clad in a blue polo shirt.

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly turned into the unofficial royal photographer, often going behind the lens to capture glimpses of her 3 kids - George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton drop Prince George's portrait on 9th birthday

Taking to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media, the royals shared the candid glimpse and wrote, "George is turning 9!" with a couple of emoticons. Take a look.

Earlier this year, Kate turned photographer for the couple's daughter Princess Charlotte. A trail of pictures were dropped on Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday in May, while a similar post was shared on Prince Louis' 4th birthday in April.

In a conversation with US Weekly earlier this year, a source spilt the beans on what George is actually like. "His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years," the source mentioned and added, "He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

Shedding light on his notorious side, the insider said George loves to play pranks on his parents and siblings and make everyone laugh. "Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy," the source explained.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DUKEANDDUCHESSOFCAMBRIDGE)