Prince William, Kate Middleton To Send Christmas Gifts To Harry And Meghan's Kids: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be sending Christmas presents to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, despite the reported rift caused by Markle and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, local media reported, citing a royal expert. Harry and Meghan will not be celebrating Christmas in the United Kingdom.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK magazine that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be giving presents to everyone in their family including all the children. Nicholl informed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give gifts to all their nieces and nephews, including Archie and Lilibet. Nicholl further revealed that they have to buy a gift for Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton’s daughter Grace who was born in March this year.

Prince Harry & Megan Markle to spend Christmas in California

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas in California with Archie and Lilibet. After Harry and Meghan shifted to the US after quitting as senior royals, Harry and Prince William have reportedly met twice- -at the funeral of Prince Philip and the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana.

Reports of differences between Prince William and Harry started after their joint royal office was dissolved, AP reported. The relationship between the brothers was further strained after Harry and Meghan gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking about his relations with Prince William, Harry had said that “the relationship is 'space' at the moment” and added that “time heals all things, hopefully". In the interview, the couple mentioned that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about the skin colour of the unborn infant. After a few days, Prince William responded to their statement and mentioned that the Windsor house was “very much not a racist family.”

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)