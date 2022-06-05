The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of reign have become the event of the century for a plethora of reasons, one being the youngest royal, Louis' behaviour. The youngster won millions of hearts with his comical gestures at the Trooping the Colour Parade from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. Yet again, the 4-year-old became the cynosure when Prince William quipped about his behaviour after Louis missed a trip to Cardiff Castle, the Daily Mirror reported.

The youngest child of Kate and William was missing in action while the parents oversaw the preps for tonight's Jubilee celebrations. Two ladies, Anna Jones and her friend asked Charlotte and George -the eldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge- where their brother was during an encounter at a shopping mall in town. In response, Prince William jokingly pointed at the floor, in an apparent indication that the trip to Cardiff would be too much for Louis and the floor is where everyone would find him.

Prince Louis' moods draw netizens' attention

The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was seen donning a light-blue sailor top with a striped collar, which looked exactly the same as one worn by his father, Prince William when he was three-year-old in 1985. During the Jubilee celebrations, the "unexpected behaviour" of Louis, who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the Queen, has really entertained the tens of thousands of people, who came to take a glimpse of the 96-year-old monarch. At the historic event, Louis was seen with his older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in a carriage. While moving towards Buckingham Palace with Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall, he started waving hands at the crowd until his sister whispered to keep his hands down. However, after a few seconds, he again started waving his hands at the cheering crowd.

When he reached the Buckingham Palace balcony and was standing just beside her grandmother, Louis again entertained the crowd with his "absolutely priceless" behaviour. Sometimes, Louis covered his ears with his hands when his mother tried to stop him from doing so. "Defeated mother", whose persistent effort to stop her son from waving hands at the crowd failed, had left with only one option-- to take Louis inside the Palace. Notably, Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebration in central London.

