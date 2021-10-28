Prince William Recalls Clash With Queen Over Wedding Dress, Says 'don't Mess With Grandma'

Prince William has revealed that he had indulged in an arguement with his grandmother, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II over his wedding attire when he married Kate Middleton. As per Express report, in a throwback interview, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that the British monarch’s decision for his marriage to Kate prompted a “couple of discussions” as he wanted to wear the Irish Guards frock coat while marrying Kate on 29 April 2011.

The media outlet cited a 2012 interview with ABC that aired just months after his wedding, the second-in-line to the throne said that he clashed with the Queen regarding the attire but added that he learnt growing up, “you don’t mess with your grandmother.” Even though he wanted to wear an Irish Guards frock coat, the duke wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards as he was appointed as colonel just two months before the wedding.

Prince William said in the interview, “What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat...We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother...What she says goes.”

Notably, Prince William has worn the Irish Guards frock coat in a number of royal engagements. While he was not allowed to overrun the norms of Buckingham Palace, the royal couple was allowed to break a few other royal traditions such as having ‘Best Man’ and ‘Maid of Honor’. The report added that royal weddings have guests who perform similar roles to the Best Man and Maid of Honor but they are referred to as “supporters”.

Prince William on the guest list of his wedding

Prince William and Kate were even allowed to write their own guest list with the guidance of the British monarch. In the same interview, the Duke of Cambridge said, “Things were rapidly building up steam towards the wedding. I was given a list in the first meeting of 777 names, and not one of them I knew. It was a bit daunting and it was like, that seems to be the guest list sorted ‒ no room for friends or family.”

“I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of back up. She said, ‘don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends,” the prince added.

(IMAGE: @dukeandduchessofcambridge_Instagram/AP)