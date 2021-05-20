Prince William Receives 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Everyone Involved In Roll-out

Britain’s Prince William on May 18 received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, the royal informed on Instagram on Thursday. While taking to the social media platform, the Duke of Cambridge shared a photo of himself receiving the shot and thanked everyone involved in the roll-out of the vaccination programme. Prince William received his first coronavirus injection at the London Science Museum.

In the caption, Prince William said, “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine roll-out, thank you for everything you've done and continue to do”.

It is not known whether his wife, Kate Middleton, has received her first dose. It is worth noting that the Duke of Cambridge had contracted COVID-19 in April last year, around the same time his father, Prince Charles, caught the virus as well. That time, Prince William had kept his diagnosis a secret as he “did not want to alarm” the country.

Back then a royal source had told The Sun that Prince William felt there were more important things going on in the country. However, as a result of his own experience, the source said that the Prince realised that anyone can catch this “awful disease”. The source had even said that the Duke knows how imperative it is that the country takes the lockdown seriously.

Further, the media outlet had even reported that Prince William was hit pretty hard by the virtual and it “really knocked him”. At one stage the Duke of Cambridge was even struggling to breathe and everyone around him was “pretty panicked”. But after seeing medics, Prince William had decided that it should be business as usual. “He was determined to fulfil his engagement,” the source said.

Prince William attends 140th FA Cup Final

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Prince William stepped inside the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final 2021 between Chelsea FC and Leicester City. The admirer of the game, Duke of Cambridge attended the 140th FA Cup Final as the President of the Football Association (FA). Briefly, he also spoke with the players of the two teams ahead of the final match at the London stadium.

Prince William attended the match and handed over the cup to the winners, Leicester City. Sharing videos and images from the event, Prince William congratulated both the teams on a “great match”. The caption on the official Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Congratulations to Leicester and Chelsea FC on a great match, and to all the fans at Wembley for creating a fantastic atmosphere".

