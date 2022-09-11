Prince William Says 'Grannie's Death Doesn't Feel Real' In Emotional Tribute To Queen

In his first-ever statement about the demise of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William on Saturday said that it will be “some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.” In a sentimental and moving tribute to his grandmother the Queen, Prince William recalled how his grandmother supported him on the “saddest days” of his life. He revealed that the Queen had spent their final days with his three children, playing and "leaving them with memories to last a lifetime." He echoed one of the late Queen's most popular quotes in the message, saying "grief is the price we pay for love".

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on Thursday, September 8. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.’’ British Queen's 70-year reign concluded with new monarch King Charles III's proclamation to the throne on Saturday. King Charles was officially declared the Head of State at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London. Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 and will be a public holiday across Britain.

'I have lost a grandmother..': Prince Williams

Since her demise, Prince William, the heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, released his first statement on behalf of him and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales. He pledged support for his father, King Charles III, "in every way he can" as he was bestowed with the title of the new Prince of Wales, with his wife Kate taking the title of Princess of Wales. "World lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," Williams said about the Queen. "I, however, have lost a grandmother," he continued.

"And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives," said Prince Williams. "She [Queen] was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," he furthermore said.