In a moving speech at his father King Charles III's coronation concert, Prince William on Sunday said that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II would be a "proud mother" and that she is "fondly keeping an eye on us". William cracked jokes that filled the room with laughter as he said that he wouldn't go on "all night long" like the star who performed before him. "Don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long," he joked referring to "All Night Long" hitmaker, whose performance preceded his address on Sunday.

Prince of Wales had taken the stage after the groundbreaking performance by American singer, songwriter Richie. Grandson of the late Queen reflected on her coronation that was held on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London. Just a day after the UK's King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were crowned in an official ceremony, the crowd gathered at Windsor Castle on Sunday for the Coronation Concert.

Acclaimed artists such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli were among the top performers at the historic event. Prince of Wales, 40, then took the microphone to give a speech for his father King Charles III while reflecting on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother," William said.

Prince of Wales thanked the crowd for making the evening special. The heir to the throne added, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important." He continued to add, "As my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,'" quoting Queen Elizabeth's coronation speech from 1953 amid the cheers from the audience. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

William then spoke about his father King Charles III crowing, as he said: "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service." Princes of Wales further continued, "My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

"Take the natural world. He [King Charles III] warned us of the risks to our planet's health long before it was an everyday issue," William said, underscoring his dad's passion for conservation and the environment. "Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions," he added, referencing Charles' namesake charity which was established in 1976. William hailed his father's outlook on life in general, saying, "My father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported", emphasising his father's interest in and dedication to interfaith relations. "Pa, we are all so proud of you," the Prince added.